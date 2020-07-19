1/1
Betty M. Hyman
Betty M. Hyman

Betty M. Hyman passed peacefully on Friday July 17, 2020. Born October 9, 1952 in Gettysburg, PA Betty served honorably in the USMC during the Vietnam Conflict, graduated from Binghamton University and was a fierce advocate for her family. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment she spent with them. Betty was generous to a fault and never expected anything in return. Betty is survived by her four children; Kyle and Nathaniel Hyman, Ashley (Jason) Macuch, Roni (Allen) Potter, her four grandchildren; Giovanni and Adelina Macuch, Rose and Lilith Potter and the father of her children Leslie Hyman. Private Services will be held. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Lourdes Hospice or the American Cancer Society. Please visit ParsonFuneral.com to offer your condolences.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
