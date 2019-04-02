|
|
Betty Malarkey
Endwell - Betty Malarkey died peacefully on Sunday, March 31, at UHS Senior Living at Ideal in Endicott. She was 96. She goes on to join her husband, Dominick, and her son, Jim, and brothers Dean and Don (Ruth) McLain. Betty and Dominick lived at the top of the hill on Taft Avenue in Endwell for many years, in a red-brick house with a pony barn out back. In earlier years, Betty loved to sit in her chair in the living room to knit and crochet while she and Dominick watched Yankee games. In her hands, the needles danced effortlessly, and her family's homes are filled with beautiful creations to remember her by. She melted around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren but a sharp "Meng!" would let Dominick know he had stepped out of line. She seemed fearless in an age where that was less expected, driving a big school bus up and down the hills of Endicott in all weather. For many years, she and Dominick traveled to Florida every winter, where they had a large circle of friends and relations, and the Florida-sized insects stood no chance against Betty. At home, she could often be found in the kitchen, apron at the ready, for big Sunday dinners or turning out plate after plate of holiday cookies, including pepper cookies and her famous pizzelles. Betty's Christmas eve feasts will never be forgotten: enough squid and fish to satisfy Jim and always three kinds of pasta - red sauce with tuna, bread crumb and ricotta - to satisfy everyone else. Betty and Dominick also raised a daughter, Carol Gordon, who cared for each of them lovingly and unselfishly until the end.
Betty is also survived by Carol's husband, Daniel Gordon, and Jim's wife, Donna Malarkey. She leaves behind three grandchildren, Craig Gordon (Laura), Amy (Ron) DellaPenta and Brad (Cyndy) Gordon. She also leaves five great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Jamison Gordon, Keith DellaPenta, and Olivia and Violet Gordon. The family would like to thank the staff on Tulip Court, for all their kind and compassionate care shown to Betty during her stay there.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday 9:30 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church at 10 am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Wednesday evening from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Union Volunteer Emergency Squad, Inc., 8 South Avenue B, Endwell, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019