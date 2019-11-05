|
Betty Marie Gregory Russell Palmer
Betty Marie Gregory Russell Palmer, the "Queen of Conklin Forks" moved on to her Eternal Home, following a long battle with Parkinsons disease. Born January 12, 1937, number 8 of 9 children, to Eugene and Ruth Gregory. Betty was predeceased by her first husband Larry Russell in 1967. She married Robert Palmer in 1969 and nurtured a blended family of six children. She was active in service to her church and community, throughout her life, and inspired all with her strength and faith. Betty enjoyed camping at the St. Lawrence River and going on cruises. Her outgoing personality forged lifelong friendships wherever she went.
She was predeceased by her son Grant Russell Sr., parents and siblings Lawrence, Earl, Ben, Helen and Marion. Betty is survived by her husband Bob and children; Tina ( John) Arnold, Jerry (Myra) Russell, Robin (Duane) Frisbie, Tim Palmer, Andrew (Sevda) Russell. She leaves behind eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren, brothers Floyd Gregory, George (Gayle) Gregory, Lewis (Eileen) Gregory and sister in-law Pat Gregory.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 pm, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Conklin Forks United Methodist Church, 4420 Brady Hill Road, Conklin Forks with Pastor David Piatt officiating. Family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 am until the time of services. Memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to the Conklin Forks Church Building Improvement fund. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Mathew 25:23
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019