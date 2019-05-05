|
Betty Temple
Owego - We are sad to announce that our beautiful, loving Mother, Betty Temple, 86, passed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday May 4, 2019. She was the last surviving of 12 children. Betty is predeceased by her eldest son, Bill; also two grandsons, Jason and Ryan. She is survived by three sons, Rick Temple of Sitka, Alaska, Tom Temple of Owego, NY, Larry Temple of Palm Beach, FL; three daughters, Sandi Mastracchio of Plymouth, MN, Debbie Sherwood of Owego, NY and Cheryl Noyes of Owego, NY; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty was retired from IBM Owego. She devoted her life to her children of whom she loved dearly.
At mom's request, private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Phil Nase of the First Church of the Nazarene officiating. Please consider a memorial contribution in memory of Betty to the Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St. Owego, NY 13827. We miss Mom already and were truly blessed to have her as a mother. Now she has peace and can breathe without a problem. Forever in our hearts. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 5, 2019