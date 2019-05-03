Services
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
Binghamton, NY
Betty V. Smith Obituary
- - Betty, 81 years young, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Betty is predeceased by her husband of twenty-four years Nick and is survived by her daughters Lynne Rosko, Stephanie Drake, Lisa Perilli, and seven grandchildren.

Betty was an inspiration of strength, character, and independence. She was a voracious reader and a talented gardener with a curious mind and vital spirit.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at St. Francis of Assisi, Binghamton, NY on May 6, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Expressions of gratitude and appreciation can be made to Lourdes Hospice or The Ross Park Zoo.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 3 to May 4, 2019
