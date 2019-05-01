|
Betty Woelk Lincoln
Binghamton - Betty Woelk Lincoln, 93, died on April 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by: her husband of 71 years, Harry B. Lincoln, Distinguished Service Professor, Emeritus, at Binghamton University; three children, Thomas Lincoln, Nancy Lincoln, and Sally Lincoln-Vogel; son-in-law Richard Lincoln-Vogel, and daughter-in-law Donna Brallier; grandchildren August Pozgay, Katherine Pozgay, Auden Lincoln-Vogel and John Lincoln-Vogel; and grand-daughter-in-law Leslie Ribovich.
Born February 5, 1926 in Crookston Minnesota, Betty grew up in a small Midwestern town. She was graduated from Macalester College (St. Paul, MN) in 1949, with a major in music. She met her future husband, Harry, also a flutist, at an orchestra rehearsal upon his return from the Army Air Corps and World War II; they married in 1947. Betty was a resident of the Triple Cities since 1951, living in Endicott, Endwell and Binghamton. After raising three children, she went back to college and received a Master's in Library Science from the University of Michigan in 1969. She worked at the SUNY Binghamton Main Library from 1966 to 1991, and retired as a Full Librarian, having served as both an original cataloger and briefly as the director of the Art Library.
As an art history librarian, she published a scholarly book, Festschriften in Art History, 1960-1975 (Garland Press, 1988). A seminal reference for the field, the book indexes 4,676 essays in 344 published Festschriften, covering 1.988 honorees, and brings this hitherto-unavailable scholarship to the academic community. She read a paper at the international meeting of the College Art Society in Boston, and other art history meetings, to highlight the book and its benefits to those academic communities. To this day, the book is found worldwide in libraries of all types.
Betty lived in Rome in 1949/50, 1962, and 1969/70, during her husband's sabbaticals, and accompanied twice by her children. In later years, she made yearly visits to Rome where she worked at the Herziana Library, while her husband ensconced himself at the Vatican Library.
Betty had a rich family life and enjoyed the life journeys of everyone in the family. Nancy is a retired high school history teacher; Thomas runs a history museum; and Sally is an elementary string teacher. Daughter-in-law Donna is a retired Special education Teacher. Grand-daughter-in-law Leslie is a professor and her husband, August, is a public interest lawyer. Son-in-law Richard is a retired high tech manager and photographer. Her three youngest grand-children are starting careers as an animation director/designer, artist, and public historian. Their letters, drawings and conversation provided many hours of joy to Betty in her later years.
As a child of the Depression, Betty acquired a formidable array of domestic skills, including sewing/tailoring, knitting, home decorating, and culinary arts. She also collected art, with a particular interest in Piranesi, Japanese woodcuts and Naif paintings. She was famous in certain circles for her fabulous cookies, too! Betty served as President of the Binghamton Community Orchestra (BCO) for several years.
In retirement, Betty kept busy with many of her longtime interests. She also became virtually unbeatable at Scrabble, Hearts and Rummy, as family members will confirm. Her sharp wit only improved with age, and her kindness and generosity continued unabated.
Betty lives on in the hearts of her husband, family and friends. Her wisdom and insights, her example as wife, mother, grandmother and mentor, all continue to inspire. She will be truly missed, but remembering her will bring both a smile and a knowing (if sometimes rueful) nod to all who knew her.
The family would like to thank Lourdes-Ascension Hospice Care, Personal Care for Your Loved Ones, and Joshua Steinberg, M. D., for their compassionate care in her last days.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 1, 2019