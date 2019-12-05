Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Beulah J. Russell

Ithaca, NY - Beulah J. Russell, 90, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Beulah was born in Willseyville, NY to the late Erving and Mabel Higinson. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Vernon "Dick" Russell; two sons, Richard "Ricky" Russell, Allen Russell; two brothers, Harvey and Arthur Higinson; sister-in-law, Lily Newton. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Debbra Russell; five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Beulah was a member of the Owego United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY with the Rev. Jamie Stevens, officiating. Burial will be in the Ridge Road Cemetery, Rochester, NY. Condolences may be made to Beulah's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Dec. 5, 2019
