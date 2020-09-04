Beverley J. Arbes
Owego, NY - Beverley J. Arbes, 91, passed away on her birthday, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Beverley was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Gerald G. Arbes, Sr. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Deborah J. Arbes, Gerald G. Arbes, Jr. and his wife, Diane, David K. Arbes and his wife, Emily, Laurie A. Worthing and her husband, Ray; nine grandchildren, Jacob Arbes Thaddeus, Anissa Arbes Thaddeus, Natalie (Jeffrey) Wickman, Nicole (Trevor) Franklin, Andrew Arbes (Chelsea Markus), Alexander Arbes, Hilary Worthing, Aubrey Worthing, Raven Worthing; four great-grandchildren, Anna and Harper Wickman, Claire and Aria Franklin; brother, Robert Struble; sister-in-law, Estella Struble; and several nephews and cousins. After Johnson City High School, Beverley graduated as a registered nurse from the Charles S. Wilson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. While there she met her life long friends Jeanne George, Frances Disbro and Norma Harvey. Beverley was an active member of the Owego United Methodist Church. Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 p.m. at the Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main Street, Owego, NY. Please Note: All state required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Beverley J. Arbes memory to the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, P.O. Box 181, Owego, NY 13827 or the Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main Street, Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be extended to Beverley's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
. The Arbes family would like to sincerely thank Angel's Helping Hands for their loving care of our wonderful mother.