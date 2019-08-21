|
Beverly A. Lee
Hallstead, PA - Beverly A. Lee, 86, of Hallstead, PA was reunited with her husband, Albert N. Lee in Heaven on August 16, 2019. Beverly is survived by her son, Ronald and Beverly Lee, Tuscon, AZ; three grandchildren, Heather Shafer, Michael and Kim Lee, and Nicole and Michael Stoddard; five great grandchildren, Zachery, Courtney, Jade, Maya, and Micah; a sister, Josephine Sayman; a brother, Ralph Clink; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Prior to her retirement, Beverly worked for the Colonial Brick Motel in housekeeping. She was a Sunday School teacher and a member of the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Great Bend, PA. Beverly was friendly and always carried on conversations with people. She was a loving, caring mom with a great smile. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, Great Bend, PA. Interment will be made in Newman Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 21, 2019