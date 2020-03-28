|
|
Beverly A. Mihok
Johnson City - Beverly Mihok, 84, passed away on March 24, 2020. Beverly was predeceased by her parents George Pekera and Mary Goydich, step Mother Helen Pekera, sons Frank and James Mihok and son in law Richard Holgate. She is survived by her siblings David and Carol Pekera. Beverly is survived by her children Cindy (Chris) Hillis, Suzanne Holgate, William (Beth) Mihok, Robert (Nancy)Mihok, Michael (Rachel) Mihok, Lisa (Joe) Gostinski, Steven Mihok, 17 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. The family will hold a private service at their convenience. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020