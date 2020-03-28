Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Mihok
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly A. Mihok


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly A. Mihok Obituary
Beverly A. Mihok

Johnson City - Beverly Mihok, 84, passed away on March 24, 2020. Beverly was predeceased by her parents George Pekera and Mary Goydich, step Mother Helen Pekera, sons Frank and James Mihok and son in law Richard Holgate. She is survived by her siblings David and Carol Pekera. Beverly is survived by her children Cindy (Chris) Hillis, Suzanne Holgate, William (Beth) Mihok, Robert (Nancy)Mihok, Michael (Rachel) Mihok, Lisa (Joe) Gostinski, Steven Mihok, 17 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. The family will hold a private service at their convenience. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -