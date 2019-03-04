Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Vestal, NY - Beverly A. Miller Formerly of Chenango Forks, 82, died in the arms of her Lord on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Willow Point Nursing Home. In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband, Russell B. Miller, a daughter, Roseann Welch and a sister, Barbara Miller. Beverly is survived by her loving family, children, Russell & Yvonne Miller, Ramona Miller, Randy Miller, Roy (Lori Leamon) Miller, son-in-law, Alan Welch, sister, Marie & Leon Miller also 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Beverly was a long time member of the Sanitaria Springs United Methodist Church and was active at the Windsor Senior Center. She loved "yard saling" with her grandchildren, camping and cooking. Beverly was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; she will be dearly missed by many. A Funeral Service will be held at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St., Port Dickinson, NY 13901 on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Family and friends are invited to the funeral home on Wednesday from3:00-4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please kindly consider memorial contributions in Beverly's name to the 13 Beech St. Johnson City, NY 13790. Beverly's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of Willow Point Nursing Home for the wonderful care she received while there.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 4, 2019
