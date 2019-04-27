|
Beverly A. Seiber
Chenango Forks, NY and Tampa, FL - Beverly A. Seiber (born June 27, 1936) Our beloved mother and grandmother was peacefully taken to Heaven on Saturday, April 20th, 2019. Beverly is survived by her two children, David E. Seiber, and Kimberley A. Hayes, three grandchildren, Danielle (Eric) Janowsky, Ashley (Jason) Motell, and Cody (Samantha) Seiber, five great-grandchildren, Clara Janowsky, Tristyn Motell, Lochlan Motell, Nora Janowsky, and Archer Motell, several nieces and nephews, and her sister and brother in law, Charlotte and Harold Carter of Rome, PA. She was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Margaret Brenchley, husband Robert L. Seiber, and sister, Barbara E. Gurney.
Beverly retired as a para-educator from Hillsborough County School System in Tampa, FL, with 26 years of faithful service. Before her move to Florida in 1978, Beverly worked in the Chenango Forks School District for six years, and enjoyed her time there very much.
A special thank you to her close friend, Joe Hernandez from Tampa, Florida, and all of her friends and neighbors that cared so deeply for her, and have been a loving support to the family during this difficult time.
God has you in his keeping and we have you in our hearts.
At Beverly's request, there will be no calling hours or service. In lieu of any flowers to the family, she asked that donations be made to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 27, 2019