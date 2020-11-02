1/
Beverly Alice (Cleveland) Schroeder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Alice (Cleveland) Schroeder

Newark Valley - Beverly Alice (Cleveland) Schroeder formerly from Newark Valley, NY.

Born 6/12/29 died10/28/20

She retired from Wilson Hospital, and was a resident of Willow Point Nursing Home, Vestal, NY where she was well cared for; had many friends and participated in numerous activities. She was a loving mother to Cindy (NY) and David Schroeder (PA), grandmother and great-grandmother to Jonathan Schroeder (26) (PA)and Jason Schroeder (37) FL and his children Faith (13) ; Jason (4); Daniel (3) and Jennifer Schroeder(31) NY and her children Ronan (6) ; Alexander (4); Evan (1 month) and Ethan (1 month). She was a devoted daughter to her parents, who predeceased her, Raymond Oscar Cleveland and Alice Mae (Wiest) formerly from Newark Valley, NY. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved