Beverly Alice (Cleveland) Schroeder



Newark Valley - Beverly Alice (Cleveland) Schroeder formerly from Newark Valley, NY.



Born 6/12/29 died10/28/20



She retired from Wilson Hospital, and was a resident of Willow Point Nursing Home, Vestal, NY where she was well cared for; had many friends and participated in numerous activities. She was a loving mother to Cindy (NY) and David Schroeder (PA), grandmother and great-grandmother to Jonathan Schroeder (26) (PA)and Jason Schroeder (37) FL and his children Faith (13) ; Jason (4); Daniel (3) and Jennifer Schroeder(31) NY and her children Ronan (6) ; Alexander (4); Evan (1 month) and Ethan (1 month). She was a devoted daughter to her parents, who predeceased her, Raymond Oscar Cleveland and Alice Mae (Wiest) formerly from Newark Valley, NY. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store