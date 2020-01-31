|
|
Beverly Allis
Vestal - Beverly C. Allis, 87, passed away on Thursday, January 30th 2020 after a short illness. She was born to the late Rush and Lucille (Wood) Pierce on January 20th, 1933, in Vestal, New York. She is survived by her four children; Ernest Jr. (Debra) of North Carolina, Cheryl Nix (Barry) of Canada, Brian of Vestal and Stephen (Tammy) of Delaware. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren; Michael, Tiffany, Nathan (Battams), Melanie (Ball), Jessica, Hollie (Ames), Katey (Fisher) and Gregory, as well as six
great grandchildren; Raechel and Caitlin Ball, Jackson and Lillian Ames, Brooks and Pierce Fisher. Beverly is also survived by her brothers Curtis (Bea), James (Margaret), Dennis (Corky), Rush Jr. (Buzzy) (Valerie) and sisters, Diane (Terry) Szlucha and Marcia Root. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Allis, her sisters Phyllis Sherwood and Geraldine Hunsinger and her
daughter-in law, Donna Allis. Beverly was a bus driver for the Vestal School District for 19 years and especially enjoyed her time providing transportation to children with special needs. Her hobbies included ceramics, crafts, puzzles and caring for her pets. In retirement, Bev and Gene enjoyed summers at Lake Bonin, PA, winters in Florida, and time with their children and grandchildren, in
between. Most recently, she resided at Ideal Senior Living in Endicott, New York, where she was loved and cared for in her final years. A celebration of life service will be held at Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main Street, Vestal, NY on Saturday, February 8th at 3pm. Family and friends may call from 2pm until the service time. Her burial will be private.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020