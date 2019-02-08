Services
Little Meadows, PA - Beverly Casey, 67, of Little Meadows PA passed away on February 2, 2019, surround by her family and close friends. She is predeceased by her parents Daniel and Cecelia Taylor; niece Karen Grizzard; grandson Jordan Spencer; and the love of her life Charles Martin. She is survived by her daughters Amy Spencer and Colleen Casey; grandchildren Cedric and Isaiah Spencer; siblings Shirley and Ken Henson and Charlotte and Bob Millen; and her uncle Ted Lyons.

After 30 years of service as a Therapy Aide for the State of NY, Beverly retired to her mountain home with Charlie. She enjoyed painting, crafts, and worshiping at Warren Center Baptist Church.

At Beverly's request, there will not be services. In lieu of condolences, please consider a charitable donation or random act of kindness in her honor.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
