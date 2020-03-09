|
Beverly (Bev) Collins
Conklin - Beverly Collins died peacefully on March 7, 2020. She was pre deceased by her parents, Jack and Mary Kelly in 1970 and 1991 respectively, her husband Richard Collins in 1978, also a sister Linda Potter, and brother Jack Kelly. She is survived by her son Eric Collins, good friend Kim Zaverton; siblings Joyce Barnes and Kelly Oakley. She was a secretary for Susquehanna Valley Central Schools, Conklin, NY, for 28 years, working in the guidance office in the high school and junior high, the district office and Cedarhurst Elementary. Bev served on the board of directors for the SV Student Educational Loan Fund since 1978, serving as secretary of the board for many years. She worked as secretary for the Town of Conklin Planning Board as well. Bev took great pride in her many flower gardens and beautiful lawn.
A funeral service will be held Friday 6 pm at Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home 137 Robinson Street Binghamton. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Conklin Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 pm until service time at 6. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020