Beverly Cordi
Endicott - Beverly Cordi, 73, of Endicott, passed away at Wilson Memorial Hospital Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Ugo and Eleanor (Rossi) D'Aloisio She is survived by her husband Louis Cordi, children, Jennifer Cordi, Jessica-Cordi Fletcher and Daniel Cordi, grandchildren, Joseph Cordi Fletcher, Christopher Cordi Fletcher and Mia Moran Cordi, a sister, Jessica Letson, and her good friend, Angie Donovan. Beverly was a member and volunteer at Our Lady of Good Council Church, Endicott, the weekly Knitting group at the Endicott Public Library and was retired from Broome County Health Department. She was also employed by Binghamton General Hospital, Johnson City Schools, and American Red Cross
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday 11:30 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 West Main Street, Endicott. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends a church Monday from 10:30 am until Mass time at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in her memory can made to Mercy House, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, New York 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019