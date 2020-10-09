Beverly Glazier
Beverly Jane Hatfield Goodwin Glazier at age 89 she finished writing her life story. On Tuesday October 5, 2020 at 8:35 PM Beverly came out from the shadow of darkness that was her earthly body and through the door to reach for the eternal light. Beverly resided at Reeder Farms in Forks Township cared for by her daughter Naydene D. Porter-Reeder.
Now You walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear.
Services October 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM will be a private Candlelight service in the sanctuary and a public participation via zoom:
