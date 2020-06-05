Beverly Gray
Windsor - Our beloved mother and grandmother, Beverly Gray, 88, passed away peacefully at home June 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beverly was a devoted wife and homemaker who kept a beautiful home inside and out with her gentle and patient soul. Beverly was an avid walker. She enjoyed spending time with family, flower gardens, card playing, reading, puzzles, traveling, making holidays special and vacations to the shore.
She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, John J. Gray, parents, Oscar and Agnes White, sister, Dolores Wenger and brother, Vincent White. Beverly is survived by her children, Michael and Diane Gray, John Gray, Ann Gray, Patricia and Thomas Phillips and Barbara Gray, treasured granddaughter, Lauren Phillips and brother-in-law, Theodore Wenger. She leaves behind special neighbors, Robert and Kate Benedict and a small extended family.
Funeral services will be private. Beverly will be interred in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor. Memorial contributions in Beverly's name may be made to American Alzheimers's Association, 441 W Kirkpatrick St, Syracuse, NY 13204. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.