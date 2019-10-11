|
|
Beverly H. Weeks
Binghamton - Beverly H. Weeks, 95, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Weeks and her parents Merritt & Anna Hopkins. Beverly was only 6 weeks of age when her mother passed away and then her aunt and uncle Minnie & Frank Eggleston raised her. She is also pre deceased by her siblings Richard Hopkins, Edward Hopkins & Charlotte Vaughn. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Weeks; son & daughter-in-law Lynn Weeks & Lifang Xie; grandchildren Geoffrey Weeks, Christopher Weeks; step grandson Robbie Weeks all of California and two nieces and two nephews.
Beverly was a graduate of the Whitney Point High School where she excelled in English, French and Physical Education. She was a longtime member of Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church. In her younger years she was a great athlete who loved bowling, golf, water skiing and swimming. She was an avid reader who always enjoyed playing the piano. We would like to send a special thank you to South 1 at Willow Point Nursing Home for the exceptional care she received.
A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019