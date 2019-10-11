Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Weeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly H. Weeks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly H. Weeks Obituary
Beverly H. Weeks

Binghamton - Beverly H. Weeks, 95, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Weeks and her parents Merritt & Anna Hopkins. Beverly was only 6 weeks of age when her mother passed away and then her aunt and uncle Minnie & Frank Eggleston raised her. She is also pre deceased by her siblings Richard Hopkins, Edward Hopkins & Charlotte Vaughn. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Weeks; son & daughter-in-law Lynn Weeks & Lifang Xie; grandchildren Geoffrey Weeks, Christopher Weeks; step grandson Robbie Weeks all of California and two nieces and two nephews.

Beverly was a graduate of the Whitney Point High School where she excelled in English, French and Physical Education. She was a longtime member of Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church. In her younger years she was a great athlete who loved bowling, golf, water skiing and swimming. She was an avid reader who always enjoyed playing the piano. We would like to send a special thank you to South 1 at Willow Point Nursing Home for the exceptional care she received.

A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now