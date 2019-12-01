|
Beverly Hamlin Smith
Beverly Hamlin Smith, 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, with family by her side after a long period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, John V. Smith and her brother, Luke Hamlin. She is survived by her sister, Jacqueline Maltby, her son, Scott Smith (Margaret), her daughters, Andrea Smith, Barbara Mitchell (Wylie), Judy Colman (Drew), and Janet Smith; grandchildren, Caroline Lattanzi, Brendan Hartt, James and Barrett Mitchell, Elizabeth Carlson, Kevin, Jordon, and Carly Smith, Hadley and Paige Colman, John and Blaire Tiernan, 4 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and special family friend, Helen Maillie.
Beverly was born in Binghamton on September 9, 1924, the daughter of Helen and Lucius Hamlin. After attending Binghamton Central High School and graduating from Mount Vernon Seminary, Beverly received a B.A. in psychology from Cornell University in 1947.
After spending many years in Florida and on Cape Cod, Beverly moved back home to Binghamton, most recently living at Elizabeth Church Campus where the staff members became like family. Her children would like to express thanks to the staff and administrators at Elizabeth Church, especially Laurie and Vicki, for their years of loving care.
Private burial will be at Floral Park Cemetery. Those wishing may kindly consider contributions in her memory to United Methodist Homes at Elizabeth Church Campus, 863 Front Street, Binghamton, NY 13905. Online at (www.unitedmethodisthomes.org/umh-foundation. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2019