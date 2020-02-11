|
|
Beverly I. Atkinson
Binghamton - Beverly I. Atkinson, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Bob Atkinson; parents Howard & Beverly Heath and her siblings Mike, Harold, Tom, Connie & Jean. She is survived by her daughter Brandi and sons Mark and Dan; grandchildren Miya, Ashley, Braedyn, Tiana and Joy who will soon be here; siblings Bonnie & Don Atkinson, Howard & Barb Heath and Lori & Ray Benjamin; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a special friend Lisa.
Beverly enjoyed water skiing and swimming. She had a big heart and a great sense of humor. She was a foster parent for over 20 years and 40 children. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren who were the light of her life.
The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson, NY on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10-12pm with a Memorial Service to follow at 12pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020