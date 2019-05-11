Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Court Street
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Kelleher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly J. Kelleher


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly J. Kelleher Obituary
Beverly J. Kelleher

Binghamton - It is with mournful hearts that the children of Beverly Jane Coffey Kelleher, share that she died a peaceful death in her sleep, in her home, on the morning of May 10, 2019.

Born on August 6, 1926, Beverly was baptized at St. Mary's, later St Mary's Assumption parish, where she remained a lifelong communicant. Beverly was a graduate of St. Mary's Grammar School, and St. Paul's High School. Upon graduation from high school Beverly began a 43-year career as a telephone operator for the New York Telephone company, later AT&T. Beverly was a life member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 1. Beverly was predeceased by her mother and father, William V. Coffey in 1939; and her mother, Rose McNeill Coffey in 1992; her siblings Mary (Johnny) Coffey Crimmins, Vincent Coffey, and Robert (Bernice) Coffey. She was predeceased by her daughters, Sharon A. Kelleher Picciano; Rosemary Crimmins Newton and her husband Darrell. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, William J. Kelleher in 2002. Beverly is survived by her children, Dawnmarie Kelleher, William J. (Susan) Kelleher, Jr.; Mary Ellen Kelleher, and son-in-law, David Picciano. She leaves five grandsons whom she loved and took pride in, Liam Kelleher; Cade Kelleher; Brendon Picciano, Conan Picciano, Aidan Picciano. Beverly is survived by sisters-in-law, Verla Kelleher, and Marilyn Coffey. Beverly leaves two first cousins in Ireland, Mary McIntosh, and Johnny Mc Ilhatton, as well as many nieces and nephews both in Ireland and America. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marilyn Coffey, a dear niece, Maureen Coffey Kupper, and a special and much loved sister Hibernian and faithful friend, Pauline DiNoto. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Court Street, Binghamton, Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Monday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 11 to May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now