Beverly J. Kelleher
Binghamton - It is with mournful hearts that the children of Beverly Jane Coffey Kelleher, share that she died a peaceful death in her sleep, in her home, on the morning of May 10, 2019.
Born on August 6, 1926, Beverly was baptized at St. Mary's, later St Mary's Assumption parish, where she remained a lifelong communicant. Beverly was a graduate of St. Mary's Grammar School, and St. Paul's High School. Upon graduation from high school Beverly began a 43-year career as a telephone operator for the New York Telephone company, later AT&T. Beverly was a life member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 1. Beverly was predeceased by her mother and father, William V. Coffey in 1939; and her mother, Rose McNeill Coffey in 1992; her siblings Mary (Johnny) Coffey Crimmins, Vincent Coffey, and Robert (Bernice) Coffey. She was predeceased by her daughters, Sharon A. Kelleher Picciano; Rosemary Crimmins Newton and her husband Darrell. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, William J. Kelleher in 2002. Beverly is survived by her children, Dawnmarie Kelleher, William J. (Susan) Kelleher, Jr.; Mary Ellen Kelleher, and son-in-law, David Picciano. She leaves five grandsons whom she loved and took pride in, Liam Kelleher; Cade Kelleher; Brendon Picciano, Conan Picciano, Aidan Picciano. Beverly is survived by sisters-in-law, Verla Kelleher, and Marilyn Coffey. Beverly leaves two first cousins in Ireland, Mary McIntosh, and Johnny Mc Ilhatton, as well as many nieces and nephews both in Ireland and America. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marilyn Coffey, a dear niece, Maureen Coffey Kupper, and a special and much loved sister Hibernian and faithful friend, Pauline DiNoto. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Court Street, Binghamton, Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Monday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 11 to May 13, 2019