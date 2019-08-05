|
|
Beverly J. Moyle
- - Beverly J. Moyle, 93, passed away on July 29, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Margaret and siblings. She is survived by four generations of nieces and nephews. Beverly had a career with Gannett The Press & Sun Bulletin working up to manager of "Classifieds" selling advertisements. She then spent many years selling real estate in the area. She was athletic in several sports in her younger years. Beverly spent a lifetime sharing her wit and wisdom with all who she encountered. The family would like to express their gratitude to her lifelong friend, Lois Piehler and to the staff at James G. Johnston nursing care for their sincere and professional care. Funeral services will be held at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., 150 Main St., Johnson City, Wednesday at 10 am with burial in Riverhurst Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9 am until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 5, 2019