|
|
Beverly J. Novak
Smithboro - Beverly J. Novak, 91, of Smithboro, NY passed away on Monday morning, March 25, 2019. Beverly was born in Johnson City, NY on October 18, 1927, the daughter of Albert R. and Katherine (Schoell) Kilmer. Beverly grew up in Johnson City and graduated from Johnson City High School. During her childhood, she spent much time in Potterville, PA with her grandmother, Eva (Cass) Kilmer and her aunt and uncle, Hazel (Kilmer) and Hewlett Corbin and their two daughters, Maxine and Betty. On February 23, 1949, she married Francis Novak of Binghamton, NY whom she met when they were both working at Ansco. In the early 1950's, they relocated to Hackensack, NJ because of Frank securing an opportunity to work at the Phillip A. Hunt Corporation. Beverly and Frank moved to Paramus, NJ in the early 1960's where they resided for over 20 years. In the early 1980's, Frank retired and they found their dream home in Smithboro which allowed them to return to the area where they grew up. Frank passed away on March 24, 2007. Beverly is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Susan and Lisa and Ken Taylor, her first cousin, Betty (Corbin) Sisto and many nieces and nephews. Beverly was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Ann Juel and John Harris and her brother and sister-in-law, John A. and Rosemarie Kilmer. We would like to share our heart-felt appreciation to those who were in our mother's life, particularly in her last years. To Janet and Bill Mihalko (niece and nephew from the Novak side) who made it a point in their busy schedule to get together to have fun times. To the Sisto family who opened their home to share their warmth (both figuratively and literally) and serenity. To Chad Harding who as a little boy befriended Frank and would visit him when he was working outside. After growing up and moving away and particularly after Frank died, Chad took it upon himself to plow the driveway so Beverly was never stranded. To the Jones family members who visited Beverly at Elderwood. To the staff at Elderwood-Waverly, thank you for your compassion and the care that you provided. Beverly's and Frank's ashes will be interred at a later date at a cemetery yet to be named. Our intent is to lay them to rest with the Kilmer family in Pennsylvania. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
In honor of Beverly, please feel free to contribute to a
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 7, 2019