Beverly J. Puglisi
Beverly J. Puglisi

Greene - Beverly J. Puglisi, 89 of Greene went to be with the Lord on Friday August 28, 2020 at home. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter; daughter, Lorie Ann; parents, Thomas and Filomena Truillo; sister, Grace Brown and brother, Nick Truillo.

Beverly is survived by her children, Christine and Bob Gregory, Paulette Quick, Mary and Kevin Grover, Peter and Debora Puglisi, Tina and Scott Gehrlein, Timothy and Tracie Puglisi, Gary Puglisi, Danny and Amy Puglisi, David and Rita Puglisi; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and sister, Lena Cacialli. Beverly was a very loving and devoted wife and mother. Friends of the family may call Thursday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 with masks and social distancing required. Funeral and burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Chenango SPCA 6160 County Road 32 Norwich, New York 13815. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Root Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
607-656-4212
