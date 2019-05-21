|
|
Beverly J Sivers
Vestal - Beverly J Sivers,89, of Vestal, passed away Saturday May 18,2019 at Vestal Park Nursing Center. Beverly was predeceased by her parents Carlton and Thelma Page. Brothers Arthur, Harold, and Rexford. Husband Guy Sivers, Daughters Nettie and Sallie Sivers, and her Granddaughter Jennifer Lounsberry. She is survived by her devoted son Nelson, who was by her side daily. Her other sons Chuck and Delbert, Daughters Mary (Bill) Lounsberry, and Linda (Bert) Still. 14 Grandchildren,35 Great Grandchildren. 4 Sisters, and 5 Brothers, also several nieces and nephews. Beverly had a special bond with her oldest Grandson Gregory Sivers, no matter where he was in the world he always called his grandma. She also was very close to her sister Marci. Beverly retired from Electromech. She loved to read, bead and do crosswords, she watched the Golden Girls. She always appreciated people stopping in for a visit. Beverly will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 10:30AM from the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home LLC,765 Main St, Vestal. Burial will follow in Chenango Valley Cemetery, Hillcrest. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home Wednesday from 5-7PM. In lieu of flowers contrbutions may be made in her memory to the ,13 Beech St, Johnson City, NY 13790
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 21 to May 22, 2019