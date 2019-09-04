|
Beverly M. Kester
Binghamton, NY - Beverly M. Kester, 82, died August 31, 2019 at Elizabeth Church Manor, after a period of declining health. Prior to moving to New York State, she had lived in Honesdale, PA for many years. Beverly was born December 31, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Theodore H.B. and Jessie Myrtle Hall. Beverly graduated from the Packer Collegiate Institute, the University of Delaware, and Teacher's College, Columbia University. In midlife she achieved a second master's degree from East Stroudsburg University. She taught junior high and high school History in various states, and then transitioned to work in the Business Office of the Wayne Memorial Hospital and later in the Wayne County Assistance DPW Office, Honesdale, PA. She participated actively in the Honesdale Women's Club, the WMH Auxiliary, the local chapter of AAUW, and the Washington Irving Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Matron. Beverly was also an elected member of the Republican committee in Wayne County. In later years, one of her greatest joys was actively following the activities and progress of her children and grandchildren - of whom she was so proud. Her family would like to especially acknowledge the three years of dedicated and exceptional care provided by the First Floor staff at Elizabeth Church Manor.
She is predeceased by her husband, Major Kenneth E. Kester; brother, Theodore R.F. Hall; and infant daughter Valerie Anne Kester. Beverly is survived by her three children, Dr. Kent Kester of Pocono Manor, PA, Alison Dura and husband Paul of Binghamton, NY, and Dr. Paige Waterman and husband John of Bethesda, MD. Her grandchildren include Sarah, Emily, Rachel, Kathryn, Benjamin, and Emma.
Funeral services will be private. Beverly will be interred alongside her husband Kenneth at Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. Memorial contributions in Beverly's name may be made to the Wayne County Historical Society, 810 Main Street, Honesdale, PA, 18431. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the De Munn Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 4, 2019