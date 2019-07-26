|
Beverly M. Searles
Owego - Beverly M. Searles, 85, of Owego, NY passed away peacefully to be reunited her loving husband, Fred D. Searles, on July 24, 2019. She was also predeceased by her father, John Vaughn; her mother, Julia Wood; her brothers, John M. Vaughn and Gerald Vaughn; and her aunt, Leona Satterlee. Beverly is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sally Ann and Scott Price; her sisters, Margaret and Rich Moore, Rita Rivera; her sisters-in-law, Betty Ruspantini, Mary Vaughn, Fran and Steve Strantka; her brother-in-law, John Chandler; her half-brother, Ronald and Donna Vaughn; her half-sister, Sharon Guokas; her longtime friends, Betty Lou Jones, Ginger Steith; her very special nephew, who she thought of as a son, Fredderick and Karen Chandler, and their children, Fred and Amy Chandler with Graham and Spencer, Tim and Hailey Chandler with Dawn, Ken, Justine and Zoe; many other nieces and nephews, including special nephews and niece, William "Bill" Chandler, John O. Jr. and Dailyn Chandler, Cindi Chandler Taylor; and her extended family who she loved and cared for.
Beverly was born in Stevens Point, PA on July 18, 1934 and graduated from Binghamton North High School in the class of 1953. She worked for Hyde Printing for 15 years and for Britton Insurance Agency for 37 years, all while as a partner with her husband, Fred at Midtown Sunoco in Binghamton. She has worked at Arby's in Owego for the past 13 years. Beverly enjoyed reading and taking care of her cats and dog. She always cherished the special times spent with her family and especially enjoyed flower gardening with her daughter. Beverly was a volunteer for many years for the Special Olympics and was awarded Insurance Professional of the Year in 1994 for the Southern tier Insurance Professionals.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Richards Funeral Home, Rte. 17c West, Owego, NY on Monday July 29, 2019 from 12:00 Noon until 1:00pm. A Scripture Service will begin at 1:00pm given by Deacon Michael Donovan of Blessed Trinity Parish with interment to follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 26, 2019