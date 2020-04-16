Services
Beverly Mattox


1929 - 2020
Beverly Mattox Obituary
Beverly Mattox

Johnson City - Beverly Tripp Mattox, age 90, left this earth behind and went to be with her Lord and Savior, April 15, 2020. Born May 13, 1929 in Johnson City, NY to Armond and Dorothy Tripp, Beverly is survived by her husband; Robert Mattox, her children Bill (Ann), Dale (Robin) , Sharon (Howard Fraser) and Connie Lou and her sister Janice Christensen. She was much loved by her eight grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. Bev and Bob met at Bible camp and spent the next 75 years serving their Lord as a team. A faithful and loving pastor's wife, a wonderful mother, a mentor, an author, a teacher and a gifted speaker, she never sought the limelight but influenced many with her quiet, steady faith. Beverly's life and death are a reflection of her life verse. "The Lord is good. He is a stronghold in the day of trouble; he knows those who take refuge in Him." Nahum 1:7

Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
