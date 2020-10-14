Beverly R. (Cobb) Doty
Willet - Beverly R. (Cobb) Doty, 87, of Willet, NY, went home to help Al with the chores on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center, Cortland, NY.
Bev was born in Cincinnatus, NY, on April 16, 1933. She was the daughter of Merton and Marjorie (Dietrich) Cobb. Bev was a 1951 graduate of Cincinnatus Central School and married Alvin Doty, Sr., on July 1, 1951, in Cincinnatus. Bev was a member of the former Willet Methodist Church where she enjoyed playing the piano and organ on Sundays and volunteering at the pancake breakfasts. She also was a member of the Killawog Methodist Church. Bev was a longtime employee of Grumman Boats in Marathon, NY. She attended and volunteered at the Willet/Cincy Sr. Center where she had also served as a former treasurer. She was a former volunteer for the Cortland County RSVP; and a longtime Willet Republican Committee representative. Bev's favorite past time was reading, knitting and crocheting and also donating her items to different organizations.
She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her son, Alvin, Jr. (Sandy) and his wife Anita. She also leaves behind her loving granddaughter Jennifer (Matthew) Doty-Kemak and grandson, Jeffrey (Amy) Doty. Her pride and joy are her great-grandchildren, Abigail Kemak, and Madeline and Tucker Doty; a brother, Robert (Gracie) Cobb; special nephew Marty (Joyce) Quarella; many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Alvin, Sr.; an infant son, Ronald; and her sister, Barbara Quarella.
The family will be present to receive friends at the Marathon Memorial Chapel, 4071 State Route 221, Marathon, NY on Saturday, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. NY State Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be in place. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. with Fred M.S. Downs officiating. Burial will be in Willet Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Bev may be directed to the Willet Rescue Squad, c/o Margaret Yarnes, P.O. Box 61, Willet, NY 13863. To leave a personal message for the family, please visit www.marathonmemorial.com
