Beverly T. SouleBokeelia, FL. - God took another beautiful soul home when he opened the gates to Beverly Thomson Soule who passed away surrounded by her family at her Florida home on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the age of 91. She was the fifth child born to Bruce and Helen Thomson in the Town of Sanford, New York in 1929. She and William D. Soule were married in 1949. She was predeceased by her husband and her 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Karen (Joe) Ruttman, sons, Bill (Carol) Soule, Marty (Toni) Soule and Scott (Bobbi Jo) Soule. And she was very much loved by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. And by her best friend, Marge Wilke. She also was a member of the Chenango Bridge United Methodist Church. Beverly will be greatly missed by all her children and many friends in Florida and her many nieces and nephews around the U.S. She and Bill had a wonderful full life and retirement. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, the family has requested that only immediate family members attend the small private visitation and graveside ceremony in her honor.