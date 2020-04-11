|
Beverly Witchella
Endicott - Beverly Jane Witchella, 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, at Absolut Care. She was predeceased by her husband, Leo Witchella; her parents, Lester & Marion Brooks; and her brother-in-law, Albert Kaminsky. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Kaminsky; and her nieces, along with their families, Jodie Vanwert and Janelle Clink. She is also survived by many cousins, including Susan Brooks, Nancy James and Janette Ingersall, who often visited with Bev. The family would like to thank the staff at Absolut for the loving care shown to Bev. To comply with the quarantine restrictions of COVID19, burial will be completed privately in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Oxford, NY. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family invites you to write condolences on the Tribute Wall at www.bednarskyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020