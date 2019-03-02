Services
Vestal - Beverly J. Yingling, 73, of Vestal died on February 24, 2019 at Ideal living center after an extended illness. She was predeceased by her parents Doris and Frederick Knausdorf and her husband William C. Yingling and son William J. Yingling. She is survived by daughter and son in law Kristin and Brian Birchard of Berkshire, granddaughter Megan Gilbride of Berksire. Sister Gretchen and brother in law Gerry Wiesel of Apalachin. Beverly worked at Sarah Jane Johnson Church and sewing alternatives. She spent a lot of time volunteering, sewing and knitting. She was a loving sister, mother, and grandmother. Per her request no services will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the , 13 Beech St., Johnson City, NY 13790 in memory of her husband.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
