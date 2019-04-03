Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Eddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill (William) Eddy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bill (William) Eddy Obituary
Bill (William) Eddy

Endwell - Bill (William) Eddy, 68 of Endwell, passed away, Sunday March 31, 2019 after a four year battle with Cancer. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Marjorie Eddy; his sister, Doris; his brother, Alan. He is survived by his loving partner of 35 years, Bobbie Bevilacqua and her children, Sean and Daryl Bevilacqua; grandson, Dominic Bevilacqua. One son, Richard Eddy; two special nieces, Danielle Fish (David), Nicole Gasbarra (Ray); and many dear friends. He was a retired employee of Mirabito Fuel Co. with 28 years of service. He was an avid NY Giants and NY Yankees fan. He enjoyed playing Golf and attending his grandson Dominic's Football and Lacrosse games. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 6:00 PM at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 to 6 PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now