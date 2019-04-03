|
Bill (William) Eddy
Endwell - Bill (William) Eddy, 68 of Endwell, passed away, Sunday March 31, 2019 after a four year battle with Cancer. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Marjorie Eddy; his sister, Doris; his brother, Alan. He is survived by his loving partner of 35 years, Bobbie Bevilacqua and her children, Sean and Daryl Bevilacqua; grandson, Dominic Bevilacqua. One son, Richard Eddy; two special nieces, Danielle Fish (David), Nicole Gasbarra (Ray); and many dear friends. He was a retired employee of Mirabito Fuel Co. with 28 years of service. He was an avid NY Giants and NY Yankees fan. He enjoyed playing Golf and attending his grandson Dominic's Football and Lacrosse games. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 6:00 PM at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 to 6 PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019