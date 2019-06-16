Resources
8/20/1942 - 2/23/2019

Dad, it's your first Father's Day in heaven, celebrating with Joey now. We miss you both every day but hold tightly all the fond memories you left us with. You were a "rock" for our family. Thank you for the many teachable moments growing up. And it's an honor to be the sons of and emulate such a righteous man, an admirable man, and a servant of God. In Peace & Love, Your sons Bill, Mike, Tom, & John
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019
