In Loving Memory Of
Bill Sullivan
8/20/1942 - 2/23/2019
These past 365 days up to this, your first anniversary, were filled with every emotion possible. With a strong faith and belief in God, as you ALWAYS had, we remembered, we shared, we learned, we grew, we looked ahead and we "lived" the best we could, without your physical presence, but with your spiritual watch and guidance. It's a new normal now, reflecting on the past, and using all that you taught us to help "figure things out". Thank you for the influence on and kindness you had for others. God chooses simple people to do extraordinary things. The memories of you, shared by people whose lives you touched, are an inspiration to us. Timothy 4:7-8 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" was your favorite verse. You led by example of love for God and family and you were the "rock" of our family. We miss you. In Peace and Love - Gloria, sons & family
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020