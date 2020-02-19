Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Sullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Sullivan In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Bill Sullivan

8/20/1942 - 2/23/2019

These past 365 days up to this, your first anniversary, were filled with every emotion possible. With a strong faith and belief in God, as you ALWAYS had, we remembered, we shared, we learned, we grew, we looked ahead and we "lived" the best we could, without your physical presence, but with your spiritual watch and guidance. It's a new normal now, reflecting on the past, and using all that you taught us to help "figure things out". Thank you for the influence on and kindness you had for others. God chooses simple people to do extraordinary things. The memories of you, shared by people whose lives you touched, are an inspiration to us. Timothy 4:7-8 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" was your favorite verse. You led by example of love for God and family and you were the "rock" of our family. We miss you. In Peace and Love - Gloria, sons & family
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -