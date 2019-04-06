|
|
Birdie G. Abrams
Owego, New York - Birdie Dotson Giles Abrams, 78, of Owego passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Birdie was born in Richmond, VA to the late Elishi and Ida Giles. Along with her parents, Birdie was predeceased by her brother, Henry Giles. She is survived by her husband, Harold Abrams; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Thomas Fueger; brother and sister-in-law, Elishi and Marie Giles; nieces and nephews, Ginger Boutouth and Jerry Syru, Lyn and Chris Munden, Elishi, II and Lisa Giles, Tami and Jim Hess, Chantelle Giles, Easley Giles; great-nieces and nephews, Elishi II, Dekota, J.D., Daniel, Daniel and Pellin, Elijah, Joshua. Birdie graduated from Holy Cross High School, Lynchburg, VA, Class of 1958, Vincent DePaul School of Nursing, Norfolk, VA, Class of 1961 and University of Virginia School of Nursing, Charlottesville, VA, Class of 1963. She began her nursing career in Virginia and continued nursing in New York. Birdie retired from nursing after serving many years as Director of Nursing. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Union Church of Owego. Birdie served the community through her work with the American Red Cross, and Tioga County Mental Hygiene. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY with the Reverend Bruce Gillette, officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Tioga Cemetery. Friends wishing may make contributions to the First Presbyterian Union Church, P.O. Box 355, Owego, NY 13827 or the Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Avenue, Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Birdie's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 6, 2019