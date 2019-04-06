Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Birdie Abrams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Birdie G. Abrams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Birdie G. Abrams Obituary
Birdie G. Abrams

Owego, New York - Birdie Dotson Giles Abrams, 78, of Owego passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Birdie was born in Richmond, VA to the late Elishi and Ida Giles. Along with her parents, Birdie was predeceased by her brother, Henry Giles. She is survived by her husband, Harold Abrams; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Thomas Fueger; brother and sister-in-law, Elishi and Marie Giles; nieces and nephews, Ginger Boutouth and Jerry Syru, Lyn and Chris Munden, Elishi, II and Lisa Giles, Tami and Jim Hess, Chantelle Giles, Easley Giles; great-nieces and nephews, Elishi II, Dekota, J.D., Daniel, Daniel and Pellin, Elijah, Joshua. Birdie graduated from Holy Cross High School, Lynchburg, VA, Class of 1958, Vincent DePaul School of Nursing, Norfolk, VA, Class of 1961 and University of Virginia School of Nursing, Charlottesville, VA, Class of 1963. She began her nursing career in Virginia and continued nursing in New York. Birdie retired from nursing after serving many years as Director of Nursing. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Union Church of Owego. Birdie served the community through her work with the American Red Cross, and Tioga County Mental Hygiene. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY with the Reverend Bruce Gillette, officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Tioga Cemetery. Friends wishing may make contributions to the First Presbyterian Union Church, P.O. Box 355, Owego, NY 13827 or the Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Avenue, Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Birdie's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now