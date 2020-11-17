Blanche A. Barvinchak
Binghamton - Blanche A. Barvinchak, 92, completed her life's work on November 16, 2020. Her three daughters surrounded her as she journeyed forward. She was pre-decreased by her parents, Frederick and Sadie Edwards; Andrew, her handsome husband of 50 years who won her heart when he returned from sailing during World War II; her infant son, William; her grandson, Joseph; and her son-in-law, George Erle. She is survived by her three daughters: Caryl Ann Mannino (John), Suzanne J. Erle, and Louise Barvinchak; her grandchildren: John Mannino (Amy), Dallas and Colby Erle (Melanie), and Shanna Reightmyer; and her cherished great-grandchildren: Joseph, Anthony, and Ann Marie Mannino; Kayleigh Erle; Logan Reightmyer; Easton and Emerson Erle; and her beautiful (but spoiled) cat, Beebe. Family meant everything to Blanche, and her faith in God sustained her through life's joys and challenges. She was her neighborhood's favorite Mom, a Girl Scout leader, and a generous mother-in-law, as those "guys" could do no wrong. She served the Lord and community by fulfilling multiple roles in her church. She graduated from Binghamton Central High School and retired from Broome Developmental Center. There wasn't a card game she didn't know, a Bingo game she didn't go, or a bunco she didn't throw. She was a great cook and could throw a meal together for her family or a crowd of 50 in a flash - often finished off with her famous blonde brownies.
When allowed, the family will hold a celebration of Blanche's life for family and friends, so please save your stories for that grand occasion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Blanche's name to the charity of your choice
.