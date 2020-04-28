|
Blanche "Teri" Fekler
Endicott - Blanche T. "Teri" Fekler, 87, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her mother, Rose Nemcek. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David & Lisa Fekler, of Endicott; her daughter and son-in-law, Valerie & Johnny Lee, of Greenville, SC; a grandson, Brandon Lee; 2 granddaughters, Holly Lee & Cadie Bodie; several great-grandchildren; and her former husband, Seymour Fekler. Blanche was a member of St. Ann's Church and a retired employee of IBM Corp. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA. Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020