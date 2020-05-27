Blanche G. Charnetsky
Blanche G. Charnetsky 98 years, fell asleep in the Lord on Sunday evening, May 24, 2020 at the Willow Point Nursing Home.
She was predeceased by her husband, Michael Charnetsky in 1996 and her sister, Stephanie Kazo.
She is survived by three sons, Michael F. Charnetsky, Richard (Lynn Huret) Charnetsky, and Peter (Susan Blue) Charnetsky, grandchildren, Jennifer, Christopher, Bryan, Jordan (Heather) and Joshua Charnetsky, Janet (T.J) Scoradato, and Justin Madden, great grandson, A.J. Scoradato, and many nieces and nephews.
She was a member of St. John Ukrainian Orthodox Church, St. Mary's Sisterhood and working at the Memorial Center. Blanche was a retired employee of the I.B.M. Corp., Owego and its Quarter Century Club. She will be remembered for her cookies.
Due to current COVID-19 regulations, a private funeral service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10 am at St John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1 St. John's Parkway, Johnson City with Rev. Father Ivan Syneskyy officiating. This service will be available on YouTubeLive https://youtu.be/J39zTJfJGvQ at 10am
Expressions of sympathy in Blanche's memory can be made to St. John's Ukrainian Orthodox Memorial Center.
Please feel free to share your remembrances and reflections for Blanche on her guestbook at www.chopyak-scheider.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 27 to May 29, 2020.