Blanche L. Olbrys (Soblesky)



Johnson City - Blanche L. Olbrys (Soblesky) of Johnson City, NY passed away peacefully September 12, 2020 at age 92. She enjoyed 50 years of marriage with the love of her life, Chester Olbrys, who predeceased her in 1999. She was predeceased by sevensiblings, including her best friend and sister, Josephine. She is survived by her son, Donald (Kathy Olbrys); her daughter,Darlene (Bill Farrell) and her grandchildren; Jennifer (Mark) Shattuck, Meghan (Brian) Laing, Ryan (Kim) Olbrys; Eric Farrell, Jason (Janelle) Farrell, Michelle (Brian) Drake and Kevin Farrell. Blanche, also lovingly known as Bobchi, was the proud great grandmother of 13; Tino, Frankie, Penelope, Capri,Evangeline, Jordyn, Kendall, Sydney, Liliana, James, Isla,Landon and Lauren. She is also survived by special nieces:Shirley Karas, Valerie Korzi and Jean Zborovancik.



She instilled in her family her amazing work ethic as she worked at General Electric for 30 years, while raising her family. She provided many special memories for us to cherish, particularly during the Christmas holidays. After her retirement, she volunteered at Susquehanna Nursing Center doing activities with residents, bingo at the American Legion, and working funeral luncheons at Blessed Sacrament Church/St Vincent De Paul. Since she became a resident of Susquehanna Nursing Center almost three years ago due to a stroke, we have sorely missed her being part of our daily lives.



We are forever grateful to the 3rd floor staff of Susquehanna Nursing Center, who not only provided amazing care throughout her stay; they showed up everyday during a pandemic to care for all of the residents. Thank you also to the Activities Department for all the love and support to our entire family.



Due to COVID- 19, private family services were held. Arrangements are by the JF Rice Funeral Home, Inc 150 Main Street Johnson City









