Bob Stezzi
Bob Stezzi

Binghamton - Bob Stezzi, 65 of Binghamton, NY, passed on June 21, 2020 after fighting more than three years against Pancreatic Cancer. He was predeceased by his mother Rita Stezzi and father-in-law Ron Lombardo. He is survived by his wife of 36 years Cindy Stezzi; his children, Janet and Andrew Sparks, Thomas and Bianca Stezzi, Christine and Anthony Gee, and Joe Stezzi; grandchildren Nico, Milo, Leo, Santino, Felix, Stacy, Tony, and Tristyn. Bob is also survived by his father Romeo Stezzi, sisters Lorraine and Bob Moore, Karen McFall, brother-in-law Phillip and Bonnie Blankenstein; mother-in-law Ruth Lombardo and father-in-law Phillip and Renee' Blankenstein. Bob was best known as being a devoted husband, supporting father, a beloved son, a fun uncle, and loving "Pop" by his grandchildren, Bob met the love of his life Cindy in 1981 when they worked at IBM in Philadelphia, PA. The moment they met was when Bob opened the door for Cindy and the rest is history. Prior to his diagnosis, Bob founded his own business in 1995, Stezzi Training and Consulting; which he was very successful in helping the business community of Broome County and surrounding areas. Bob loved his family more than anything and we are blessed to have so many wonderful memories with him. A memorial will be announced in the future. The family asks for donations to be made to The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier at 60 Morgan Road, Binghamton, NY 13903. Their Story Garden will forever be a beautiful memory of Bob playing with his grandchildren.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
