|
|
Bobby Proctor
Johnson City - Bobby E. Proctor, 82, of Johnson City died on March 3, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Janet and infant son Brent. He is survived by his daughter and son in law Melissa and Jason Makosky of Hallstead PA; sister in law Nancy Karn; granddaughter Madison and grandson Garrett; nephew William Karn. He retired from the Anitec Corp. At his request there will be no services. Burial will be in Chenango Valley Cemetery in the spring.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 6, 2019