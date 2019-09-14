|
Bogdan John Jaskiewicz
Binghamton - Bogdan John Jaskiewicz, 82, of Binghamton passed away peacefully Wednesday, September, 11,2019, at Wilson Hospital surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his parents, Eleanora and Stanislas Jaskiewicz, his sister, Helen Meadows, and his two brothers and their wives, Raymond (Ada) Jaskiewicz, and Thaddeus (Anne) Jaskiewicz. Also predeceasing him are two sister in laws Dorothy Jarrett and Mary Jaskiewicz. He is survived by his two brothers, William Jaskiewicz of Binghamton and Stanley Jarrett of California. Also surviving him are many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. John graduated from Johnson City High School class of 1l956. John served in the United States Army. He worked for many years and retired from SUNY Binghamton's mailroom. In his retirement, John collected train sets and enjoyed "watching the ballgame", usually the Yankee's, but true fan ship rested with the St. Louis Cardinals " Stan Musial's team ". Every spring John looked forward to watching his tulips blooming in his garden in " Polish Heaven " at the house he grew up in. Now at last finally home. A Funeral Mass will be Offered 10 AM Monday September 16th, 2019, at SS. Cyril and Methodiius Church,148 Clinton Street, Binghamton, New York. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Friends may call at the Church Monday from 9AM until the time of the service. ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, 161 CLINTON STREET-BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019