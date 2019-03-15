|
|
Bohdan (Bud) Pyrih
Endicott - Bohdan (Bud) Pyrih,77, went to be with his Lord March 11, 2019 after a long illness. He was predeceased by his daughter & son-in- law, Mariann and John Jardine; granddaughter, Michelle Ashley and favorite brother-in-law, Mike (Cannibal) Cannavino. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diane (Cannavino); daughter and son-in-law, Michele & Jerry Hotaling; granddaughter, Alyssa and many nieces and nephews. Bud was a man of many artistic & creative abilities who loved customizing, building and creating wild paint jobs on his Harleys and hotrods. Bud was the neighborhood go-to guy, helping whoever needed him. Bud was born in 1941 and reborn into the kingdom of God in 1977. He responded to the call of Jesus who said ..."He who believes in me, though he may die, he shall live." Funeral Services for Bud will be held on Sunday at 2 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, with Pastor George Youket officiating. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, Sunday from 12 PM until Service time at 2 PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019