Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bohdan Pyrih
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bohdan (Bud) Pyrih


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bohdan (Bud) Pyrih Obituary
Bohdan (Bud) Pyrih

Endicott - Bohdan (Bud) Pyrih,77, went to be with his Lord March 11, 2019 after a long illness. He was predeceased by his daughter & son-in- law, Mariann and John Jardine; granddaughter, Michelle Ashley and favorite brother-in-law, Mike (Cannibal) Cannavino. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diane (Cannavino); daughter and son-in-law, Michele & Jerry Hotaling; granddaughter, Alyssa and many nieces and nephews. Bud was a man of many artistic & creative abilities who loved customizing, building and creating wild paint jobs on his Harleys and hotrods. Bud was the neighborhood go-to guy, helping whoever needed him. Bud was born in 1941 and reborn into the kingdom of God in 1977. He responded to the call of Jesus who said ..."He who believes in me, though he may die, he shall live." Funeral Services for Bud will be held on Sunday at 2 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, with Pastor George Youket officiating. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, Sunday from 12 PM until Service time at 2 PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now