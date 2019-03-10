|
|
Bonnie F. Jackson
Maine - Bonnie F. Jackson, 54, of Maine, NY, went to be with the Lord on Friday March 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her father, James Fox, mother, Beverly fox, brother, Dennis Fox, sister, Linda Neal, and her son, Brendan Roberts. She is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Gregg Jackson, six children; Kristophor Jackson, Tony Jackson, Sara Smith, Branda Roberts, Brenna Roberts, and Cody Roberts, seven grandchildren, her sister, Kathie Roberts, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bonnie loved God and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Maine. She loved her coworkers and her job with the Maine-Endwell School District. She enjoyed bingo, horseshoes, any outdoor activity, and loved being with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by many people who's lives she touched. Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Maine, 16 Church St. Maine, NY on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the church from 3 p.m. until the service time. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019