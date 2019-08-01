|
Bonnie Gay Wilson
Binghamton - Bonnie Gay Wilson passed away on July 26, 2019 at the age of 68. She is survived by her husband Gregory, daughter Lauren, 2 grandchildren, Jenice Wilson and Gianna Frazier, sisters Lyndi and Daryl McCoy, brothers John and Tim McCoy. She was predeceased by her sisters Erin and Laurie, mother June and father John McCoy. Bonnie spent her life as an advocate for those less fortunate and for the working folks of our community. She was retired from the AFL-CIO where she worked for many years coordinating the labor councils and supporting the labor movement. She also spent many years working with AIDS patients as a member of the Southern Tiers AIDS Program.
A memorial will be held at 7:00pm Tuesday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home,483 Chenango Street, Binghamton. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Broome County Humane Society. http://bchumanesoc.com/. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019