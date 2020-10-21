Bonnie Hall
Binghamton - Bonnie Rae Hall, 76, February 9, 1944 - October 19, 2020, of Binghamton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct 19, 2020. She was predeceased by her mother, Anna M. Hollenbeck, 2005 and father, Clayton Sr., in 1985; and her brother, Clayton Jr., in 1984. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Hall; brother-in-law, Raymond Hall of NC; sister-in-law, Lois Hollenbeck; Nephew and his wife, Darryl and Susan Hollenbeck with their two children, Drake Hollenbeck and Tatumn Hollenbeck and many cousins. She was a graduate of the Johnson City Class of 1962. On September 1, 1989 she married Tom whom she has been married to for 32 years and she was a Member of the Endwell United Methodist Church, Endwell NY. Bonnie was a New York State Employee of the Greater Binghamton Center for 30 years as Administrative Secretary to the Director and three years as Administrative Secretary of the Personnel Department. A graveside service will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Apalachin, on Monday, October 26th at 11:00am. The family will receive friends on Monday at 10:30am until the time of the internment service with her Rev Mark Kimpland, Pastor of EUMC officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Bonnie may be directed through the charity of your choice
in faith or civic community organization. The family would like to thank the staff of the UHS ICU and South Tower Five and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospice, for their loving kindness they showed unto Bonnie during her stay there