Bonnie Lee Moyer
Apalachin - Bonnie Lee Douglass Moyer, 73, of Apalachin, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 16th, 2020 after a 2 ½ year battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Bonnie is predeceased by her parents, Ken and Eleanor Douglass; and brother, Bill Douglass. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 54 years, Bob Moyer Sr.; daughter, Debbie Moyer Herman (Tom Herman) of Baldwinsville, and son, Rob Moyer Jr. (Meg Harding) of Vestal, and 8 grandchildren; Justine (Jake Toscano), Matthew, Sarah, Claire, Natalie Herman, and James, Hannah, Suzanne Moyer; sister, Barb Wilcox (Gerry Wilcox) of Vestal; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Douglass of Atlanta, GA; sister-in-law, Nancy Moyer Gifford of Leesburg, VA; her aunt, Nina Martin, of Bethany, PA; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Bonnie's first love was her family; however, she also loved bowling, fishing, golfing, hunting, the family cottage, road trips with Bob, casinos, and making lists.
Calling hours will be held 3:00-5:00 pm on Thursday, July 23rd at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main Street, Vestal, with a service immediately following. Expressions of sympathy can take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society
.
It was an honor to call her my Wife, our Mom, and our Geema.