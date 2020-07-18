1/1
Bonnie Lee Moyer
Bonnie Lee Moyer

Apalachin - Bonnie Lee Douglass Moyer, 73, of Apalachin, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 16th, 2020 after a 2 ½ year battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Bonnie is predeceased by her parents, Ken and Eleanor Douglass; and brother, Bill Douglass. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 54 years, Bob Moyer Sr.; daughter, Debbie Moyer Herman (Tom Herman) of Baldwinsville, and son, Rob Moyer Jr. (Meg Harding) of Vestal, and 8 grandchildren; Justine (Jake Toscano), Matthew, Sarah, Claire, Natalie Herman, and James, Hannah, Suzanne Moyer; sister, Barb Wilcox (Gerry Wilcox) of Vestal; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Douglass of Atlanta, GA; sister-in-law, Nancy Moyer Gifford of Leesburg, VA; her aunt, Nina Martin, of Bethany, PA; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Bonnie's first love was her family; however, she also loved bowling, fishing, golfing, hunting, the family cottage, road trips with Bob, casinos, and making lists.

Calling hours will be held 3:00-5:00 pm on Thursday, July 23rd at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main Street, Vestal, with a service immediately following. Expressions of sympathy can take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society.

It was an honor to call her my Wife, our Mom, and our Geema.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 18 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
